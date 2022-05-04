Piano Launches 'Composer Insights' Integration to Give Publishers Unrivaled Data on Every Step of the Subscription Journey (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) New module provides a comprehensive view of Subscription performance and helps Publishers identify and optimize the most effective touchpoints on the path to conversion PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced the launch of Composer Insights, a critical Integration between Piano Analytics and the company's flagship drag-and-drop customer Journey management tool, Composer. This marks the true initiation of Piano's vision to combine powerful digital analytics with industry-leading activation tools to help brands and Publishers understand their customers and activate those Insights across multiple channels. "As ...Leggi su iltempo
Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced the launch of Composer Insights, a critical Integration between Piano Analytics and the company's flagship drag-and-drop customer Journey management tool, Composer. This marks the true initiation of Piano's vision to combine powerful digital analytics with industry-leading activation tools to help brands and Publishers understand their customers and activate those Insights across multiple channels. "As ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Rassegna stampa aumentata ESG/ 283...europea sulla Tassonomia ha consegnato venerdì alla Commissione europea riguardo la bozza di piano ...un set di dati e punteggi Esg sulle aziende DATA 19 gennaio 2022 FONTE Dow Jones Launches ... Tim: in Borsa -6,5% a vigilia Cda con ipotesi stop opa Kkr Agenzia ANSA
Piano Software Inc: Piano Launches 'Composer Insights' Integration to Give Publishers Unrivaled Data on Every Step of the Subscription JourneyNew module provides a comprehensive view of subscription performance and helps publishers identify and optimize the most effective touchpoints on the path to conversion PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 ...
Piano Launches 'Composer Insights' Integration to Give Publishers Unrivaled Data on Every Step of the Subscription JourneyNew module provides a comprehensive view of subscription performance and helps publishers identify and optimize the most effective touchpoints on the path to conversion PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 ...
Piano LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Piano Launches