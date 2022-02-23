TOGETHER GROUP CREATES AN INDUSTRY-LEADING GROUP OF AGENCIES SPECIALISING IN LUXURY AND LIFESTYLE (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Initial GROUP of five founder-led AGENCIES to provide a dynamic, one-stop service for clients LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TOGETHER GROUP, a global GROUP of INDUSTRY-LEADING AGENCIES focused on the LUXURY and LIFESTYLE sectors, today announced the acquisition of significant stakes in five founder-led companies to secure its position as a full-service solution for the design, tech, marketing, and communications needs of its multinational, regional and local clients. Using its creativity, scale and reach to incubate, transform, and grow exceptional brands, TOGETHER GROUP offers best-in-class ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
