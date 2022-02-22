Huawei to Showcase Low-Carbon Data Center at MWC 2022 (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As Carbon neutrality becomes the world's most urgent mission, the demand for low-Carbon and green Data Centers is on the rise. Huawei, a leading digital infrastructure provider, sets to Showcase its energy-efficient prefabricated modular Data Center solution at the upcoming MWC 2022, which will run from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. To address challenges facing traditional Data Centers, Huawei adheres to the "modular + intelligent" design concept and reshapes the architecture, cooling, O&M, and power supply to build simplified, green, intelligent, and secure next-generation Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
