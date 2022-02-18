WWE: Kane si congratula con The Undertaker per il suo ingresso nella Hall of Fame 2022 (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) La notizia del giorno è sicuramente l’ingresso di The Undertaker nella classe 2022 della WWE Hall of Fame: la leggenda, ritiratasi nel 2020, sarà sicuramente l’headliner della cerimonia di quest’anno. Ovviamente un gran numero di personalità si sono congratulate con il Phenom tramite social e puntuali come un orologio, sono arrivati anche i complimenti del suo “fratello” on-screen, Kane. Il sindaco di Knoxville ed ex campione WWE, ha voluto omaggiare Taker su Twitter esprimendo tutta la sua gioia per la notizia. I complimenti social Kane, introdotto nella Hall of Fame lo scorso anno ha scritto:“congratulazioni a Undertaker per il suo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
