The LEGO Foundation launches USD 143 million global competition to tackle early years development

The LEGO
BILLUND, Denmark, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Foundation has announced a USD 143 million ...

The LEGO Foundation has announced a USD 143 million global challenge to fund impactful solutions focused on early childhood in what CEO, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen says will address a "global early childhood emergency". The Build A World of Play Challenge will enable any organisations who can make a positive impact on the youngest children globally, to bid. The amount, equivalent to 900 million Danish Kroner, reaffirms the LEGO Foundation's commitment in the LEGO® brand's 90th year to ensure children globally are given opportunities to learn through play, helping children everywhere develop holistic skills  and reach their ...
