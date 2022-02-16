The LEGO Foundation launches USD 143 million global competition to tackle early years development (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) BILLUND, Denmark, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The LEGO Foundation has announced a USD 143 million global challenge to fund impactful solutions focused on early childhood in what CEO, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen says will address a "global early childhood emergency". The Build A World of Play Challenge will enable any organisations who can make a positive impact on the youngest children globally, to bid. The amount, equivalent to 900 million Danish Kroner, reaffirms the LEGO Foundation's commitment in the LEGO® brand's 90th year to ensure children globally are given opportunities to learn through play, helping children everywhere develop holistic skills and reach their
julianjulianj10 : boi the lego valentine set - LEGO_MARV : the fed e gf - David_c05 : Disegnare la Cultura Pop Episodio 3: LEGO The Batman con Antonio Antro - Cyberjunked : SPECIFICALLY THE LEGO LUIGI - bonaparte825 : @melamorsicata Io l’ho scientemente acquistata, preferendola al 4k, perché amo il 3D, perché aggiunge ulteriore mag… -
Avremo davvero un Optimus Prime in LEGO?Viceversa, visto che l'arrivo in sala del nuovo film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts è stata posticipata al 2023, anche l'arrivo del set LEGO #10302 Optimus Prime potrebbe slittare al prossimo anno. ...
I nuovi set LEGO Star Wars da The Book of Boba FettI set LEGO da The Mandalorian Le prime due stagioni di The Mandalorian sono state fonte d'ispirazione per vari set. Vediamo insieme quali. LEGO Star Wars #75292 Trasporto del cacciatore di taglie ( ...
Occhio a questi lego, se li hai in casa possono avere un valore incredibile Mamma Style
Il nuovo set Lego dedicato a Horizon Forbidden WestHorizon Forbidden West è uno dei videogiochi più popolari del momento e per celebrarlo a dovere ecco anche un set Lego che si dedica a uno dei suoi elementi più caratteristici ovvero la colossale ...
Horizon Forbidden West diventa un set LEGO con il nuovo Collolungo da costruireL’uscita di Horizon 2 Forbidden West è oramai imminente e per l’occasione il gruppo LEGO ha svelato un nuovo e bellissimo set dedicato proprio ad uno dei nemici più iconici della serie: stiamo ...
