100 LANDMARKS ACROSS THE WORLD LIGHT UP IN UNITY TO RAISE AWARENESS TO END NEGLECTED TROPICAL DISEASES ON WORLD NTD DAY 2022

100 LANDMARKS in 32 countries lit up in UNITY to mark the third annual WORLD NTD Day on January 30, 2022 including The Bell Tower in Perth, Tokyo Tower, Great Wall of China, New Delhi Railway Station, Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Expo 2020 Dubai, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, The Rome Colosseum, Jet d' Eau, Niagara Falls, CN Tower, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, and Christ the Redeemer. A special focus was placed on notable LANDMARKS in endemic countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Liberia, Mexico, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Sudan. Originally announced in Abu Dhabi in 2019, the 100 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
