LCS Lock In | Bwipo è inarrestabile | prestazione super | Liquid vola in finale

LCS Lock
Non appena Team Liquid ha reso noto che il giocatore belga Bwipo si sarebbe unito alla squadra nel ...

LCS Lock In, Bwipo è inarrestabile: prestazione super, Liquid vola in finale (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Non appena Team Liquid ha reso noto che il giocatore belga Bwipo si sarebbe unito alla squadra nel 2022, in molti si sono domandati se il 23enne sarebbe riuscito a mostrare il meglio di sé anche in una nuova regione con nuovi compagni di squadra. Si può dire che tutti i dubbi siano stati spazzati via dalla prestazione straordinaria sfoderata da Bwipo durante l’LCS Lock In 2022 nel successo di Liquid contro Team Dignitas. Eppure l’avversaria era tutt’altro che agevole. Nel corso del torneo Dignitas aveva fatto vedere di poter contare su diversi punti di forza, e anche l’inizio di questa serie sembrava confermare queste impressioni. Tuttavia Bwipo è stato il vero dominatore della corsia superiore, sbaragliando FakeGod e facendo in modo che il suo ...
