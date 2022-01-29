100 Years: un film che sarà proiettato fra un secolo (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Un film girato nel 2015, ma che uscirà solo nel 2115. Ecco la strana storia di 100 Years: il film che non vedrete mai. La locandina di 100 Years – curiosauro.it 100 Years, un film che con buona probabilità non vedrete mai Scritto da John Malkovich e diretto da Robert Rodriguez, 100 Years è un film girato nel 2015, la cui uscita nelle sale (in streaming o come sarà) è programmata per il 2115. Il motivo che giustifica la lunga, secolare attesa? Una celebrazione. Il protagonista di questo film è infatti il cognac di lusso Louis XIII. 100 Years è dunque uno strumento di promozione per questo famoso cognac. John Malkovich e Robert Rodriguez hanno appunto pubblicizzato la pellicola parlando di un ...Leggi su curiosauro
years_music : Non è Rock-punto-it. Rockit non fa distinzione di genere, è inclusivo al 100%. @redazioneRockit - callmefree1 : Il medico della Mayo Clinic prevede che i colpi di COVID saranno necessari per oltre 100 anni - LifeSite - italianangels : ??Buon compleanno #IAG il 1° gruppo di angel fondato in Italia nel 2007, festeggia 15 anni di attività +6.500 startu… - mallow_yamss : @wavering_ele Che meravigliaaa???????? Io ne avrò una decina, più quelli della 100 Years Quest e i 3 delle Side Stories - pawllock : *100 years gdhjdjfhfg #bts #BTS_Butter @BTS_twt -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 100 Years
Hydraulic Workover Unit Market to Grow Substantially; Revolutions in Digitalization, Energy, and Automotive Industry to Propel Market Growth:......stood at USD 2.43 billion in 2028 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. ... The area is located 100 miles northeast of Granite City. List of Key Players Profiled in this Market ...
Yili Holds Its Annual Meeting Online - Over RMB 1.2 Billion Worth of Employee Incentives Provided in 2021... Yili invested approximately RMB 100 million in rewarding its outstanding dealers at the Top ... Yili supports public welfare to help improve people's lives Over the years, Yili has always fulfilled its ...
100 Years – Il film di Rodriguez e Malkovich che nessuno di noi vedrà Nerdando.com
Another ViewRemember when the Pennsylvania Railroad was the world’s largest corporation and paid out dividends for 100 years straight? Remember when you could take the train to Cape May? Remember when we had the ...
2021 was North Dakota's 5th warmest year on recordNorth Dakota's average temperature in 2021 was 4.1 degrees above the state's historical average, making last year one of the warmest the state has seen since the start of reliable records in 1895.
100 YearsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 100 Years