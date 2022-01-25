Iliad - rivoluzione anche sulla FibraLRNZ firma un'esclusiva dedicata a Leggende Pokémon: ArceusGiorgio Marchesi : chi è l'attore di La SposaCovid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Ultime Blog

Kanye Slams Kim K ’s ‘SNL’ Kiss With Pete Davidson | ‘Right in Front of Me?’

Kanye Slams
Kanye Slams Kim K.’s ‘SNL’ Kiss With Pete Davidson: ‘Right in Front of Me?’ (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) Sharing his side. Kanye West claimed in a new tell-all interview that Kim Kardashian is trying to “antagonize” him following their split — and roped Pete Davidson into the drama. The rapper, 44, told Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee that he was offended when Kardashian, 41, Kissed Davidson, 28, during a Saturday Night Live sketch when she hosted for the first time in October 2021. At the time, West was in the audience to support his estranged wife. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then Kiss the dude you dating right in Front of me?” the Yeezy designer wondered during the interview, which was released on Monday, January 24. West was spotted With Kardashian in New York City ahead of her appearance on the NBC show. SNL‘s Kenan Thompson later told Us ...
