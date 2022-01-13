Logitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGUltime Blog

Discngine partners up with ChemAxon to enhance its 3decision® platform for innovative structure-driven drug discovery

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discngine, a research and lab informatics software and services ...

zazoom
Commenta
Discngine partners up with ChemAxon to enhance its 3decision® platform for innovative structure-driven drug discovery (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Discngine, a research and lab informatics software and services company, announces a strategic partnership with ChemAxon, a leading cheminformatics and bioinformatics company. By joining forces, the partners expect to streamline pharma and biotech research involving complex biomolecular structural data. Discngine's 3decision platform stores, categorizes and analyzes protein-ligand structural data in a centralized knowledge base. Its fundamental value includes the automatic transformation of protein structural data generated over time into valuable knowledge, easily accessible by scientists for convenient structure-based discoveries. The partnership with ChemAxon ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Discngine partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Discngine partners Discngine partners with ChemAxon enhance