Discngine partners up with ChemAxon to enhance its 3decision® platform for innovative structure-driven drug discovery (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Discngine, a research and lab informatics software and services company, announces a strategic partnership with ChemAxon, a leading cheminformatics and bioinformatics company. By joining forces, the partners expect to streamline pharma and biotech research involving complex biomolecular structural data. Discngine's 3decision platform stores, categorizes and analyzes protein-ligand structural data in a centralized knowledge base. Its fundamental value includes the automatic transformation of protein structural data generated over time into valuable knowledge, easily accessible by scientists for convenient structure-based discoveries. The partnership with ChemAxon ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Discngine, a research and lab informatics software and services company, announces a strategic partnership with ChemAxon, a leading cheminformatics and bioinformatics company. By joining forces, the partners expect to streamline pharma and biotech research involving complex biomolecular structural data. Discngine's 3decision platform stores, categorizes and analyzes protein-ligand structural data in a centralized knowledge base. Its fundamental value includes the automatic transformation of protein structural data generated over time into valuable knowledge, easily accessible by scientists for convenient structure-based discoveries. The partnership with ChemAxon ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Discngine partnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Discngine partners