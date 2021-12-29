Seegene Airlifts 1.7 million COVID-19 Tests to Israel Battling the Omicron Variant by a charter plane (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today announced it will deliver COVID-19 testing reagents by a private plane to Israel that is experiencing acute shortages related to the resurgence of new cases due to the Omicron Variant. A total of 1.7 million Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assays and associated consumables will be sent on December 29. Seegene's Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay can determine whether a person is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and if he/she has contracted the Omicron Variant. It targets four genes (E, RdRP, N, and S), along with five mutations: HV69/70 deletion, Y144 deletion, E484K, N501Y, P681H. Among ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
