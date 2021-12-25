‘Spider-Man | No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 25 dicembre 2021) “Spider-Man: No Ways” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become theof theon Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s set to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day. At 11 days, it would be the second-fastest to hit that milestone (behind L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.