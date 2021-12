AEW | Darius Martin parla del successo in singolo di suo fratello Dante

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Darius

The Shield Of Wrestling

During a recent appearance on Jon Alba’s “One On One” podcast, AEW Superstar Darius Martin commented on seeing his brother Dante succeeding as a singles competitor in AEW while he’s out with an injury ...Darius and Dante Martin took a chance on themselves before they got a chance to prove they belong in AEW. And their pitch paid off.