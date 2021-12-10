UFC® AND TIMEX® ANNOUNCE MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP AND LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Timex Named "Official Timekeeper Partner of UFC" and "Official Watch Partner of UFC" Deal Includes Multi-YearAgreement for UFC-Branded Portfolio of Time-Keeping Products MIDDLEBURY, Conn. & LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and, aleader in watchmaking for more than 165 years, todayd aandthat provides an ideal marketing opportunity for each brand to reach more fans and consumers.FEATURING UFC-BRANDED PRODUCTS Timex will become an "OfficialPartner of UFC" and will offer a wide variety ...