UFC® AND TIMEX® ANNOUNCE MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP AND LICENSING PARTNERSHIP (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Timex Named "Official Timekeeper Partner of UFC" and "Official Watch Partner of UFC" Deal Includes Multi-Year LICENSING Agreement for UFC-Branded Portfolio of Time-Keeping Products MIDDLEBURY, Conn. & LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and TIMEX®, a GLOBAL leader in watchmaking for more than 165 years, today ANNOUNCEd a MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP and LICENSING PARTNERSHIP that provides an ideal marketing opportunity for each brand to reach more fans and consumers. LICENSING PARTNERSHIP FEATURING UFC-BRANDED PRODUCTS Timex will become an "Official LICENSING Partner of UFC" and will offer a wide variety
