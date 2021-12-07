140 French Tech Startups at 2022 CES in Vegas

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) January 5-8, Venetian Expo NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/After a virtual edition in 2021, 140will exhibit at CESfrom January 5 to 8 in Las. Among thepresent, 24 come with the support of Business France and will bring together exhibitors from varioussectors: IoT & wearables, entertainment, wellness, mobility, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, robotics, etc. THEPAVILION: AT THE HEART OF INNOVATION Business France and Team France Export will bring together 8regions and 3 private partners: La Poste, EDF and Le village by CA, for a total of 140 companies in Venetian Expo, under thebanner. Among the 140...