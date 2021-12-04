Maralee Nichols Welcomes Baby, Claims Tristan Thompson Is the Father (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is suing Tristan Thompson for child support, welcomed her Baby on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods Read article It was previously reported that Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, had originally spent time together during his 30th birthday celebration in March. At the time, the athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares their 3-year-old daughter, True. In the court docs obtained by Us, the professional basketball player acknowledged having sex with the trainer several times. He initially ordered genetic testing back in July before filing an amended petition in a Texas court ...Leggi su cityroma
Maralee Nichols gives birth amid Tristan Thompson paternity suit: reportThe news comes the same day it was reported that the basketball player appeared to threaten his alleged baby mama to drop her paternity lawsuit against him in exchange for $75,000.
Tristan Thompson allegedly cheats Khloe Kardashian again: Funniest memes and reactionsSacramento Kings player Tristan Thompson is all over the news after he allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian once again. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media.
