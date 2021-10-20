Sichuan Ziyang: Connecting Chengdu and Chongqing, Sharing Future Development Opportunities (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) Ziyang, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On October 19-20, 2021, the 2nd Chengdu-Chongqing Double-City Economic Circle Chamber of Commerce Cooperation Summit, organized by the Ziyang Municipal Party Committee, was held in Ziyang. Ziyang, located in the center of Sichuan, connects the two national-center cites of Chengdu and Chongqing. Situated in the middle of the Chengdu-Chongqing double-city economic circle, it is an important part of the Chengdu and Chengdu metropolitan areas' economic region. Additionally, Ziyang has a strong human atmosphere with a long history. About 35,000 years ago, the ancient people in and around modern ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On October 19-20, 2021, the 2nd Chengdu-Chongqing Double-City Economic Circle Chamber of Commerce Cooperation Summit, organized by the Ziyang Municipal Party Committee, was held in Ziyang. Ziyang, located in the center of Sichuan, connects the two national-center cites of Chengdu and Chongqing. Situated in the middle of the Chengdu-Chongqing double-city economic circle, it is an important part of the Chengdu and Chengdu metropolitan areas' economic region. Additionally, Ziyang has a strong human atmosphere with a long history. About 35,000 years ago, the ancient people in and around modern ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sichuan ZiyangSummit mondiale dell’industria del limone in Cina: "Bagheria unica città italiana a partecipare" PalermoToday
Sichuan ZiyangSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sichuan Ziyang