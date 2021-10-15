EVENTI 2021: Evorich celebrates the 7th anniversary of the launch of the MLCI Business (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) LEWES, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The last two years have been a time of great changes, both in the lives of many people and in Business. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions, some companies suffered losses, while others, on the contrary, found new opportunities for growth and development amid the financial crisis. One may say that the years 2020 and 2021 were quite revealing in many ways. The international marketing company Evorich was among those whose performance had significantly increased over the past year. At the moment, it has almost two million users worldwide, and more than 750 thousand of them are active partners. The mission of the company is to spread the philosophy of the New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW), which is to be implemented by creating a holistic ecosystem. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Corriere : Influenza 2021 al via, identificati i primi due casi «sentinella». Attesi 6 milioni di ammalati - fattoquotidiano : Ottobre rosa, il mese della prevenzione contro il tumore al seno: tutti gli eventi e le campagne di screening
"Fascista, ricordati Piazzale Loreto": vandalizzato il comitato elettorale di Michetti"Ci aspettiamo una immediata presa di distanza da parte di tutte le forze politiche e democratiche che hanno assunto posizione rispetto ad analoghi eventi". Michetti: "Ho avuto una sola tessera: ...
Giornata mondiale dell'alimentazione: il richiamo della Fao per il 16 ottobre 2021Oltre ad eventi in 150 paesi , la cerimonia ufficiale della Giornata avverrà nella sede della Fao a Roma e potrà essere seguita online. Fra gli interventi, è previsto quello del direttore generale ...
EVENTO – “Petrella in Fiera”, le iniziative del week endPETRELLA TIFERNINA - Fiera-Mercato, degustazioni, cabaret e musica nel programma ideato in sinergia con la ProLoco.
Vini, cantine, natura di Sicilia: in un libro il neo rinascimento dell’isolaSamuele Mazza, fashion designer, racconta in un volume fotografico l’enologia di pregio dell’isola calata in paesaggi da sogno, ma poco conosciuti ...
