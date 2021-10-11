AMIRO Launches Travel Tumbler Sized Air Purifier LX ARP1 with Countless Features into European Market (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) YORK, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Responding to growing consumer interest in the benefits of clean, fresh indoor air, AMIRO is introducing an expanded lineup of portable air care products to the European Market. The air Purifier LX ARP1 offers much-needed relief from poor indoor air conditions caused by industrial pollution or local weather phenomena such as dust and sandstorms. The portable battery-operated model, AMIRO air Purifier can help create a healthier atmosphere in any setting at any time. The AMIRO air Purifier LX ARP1 can clean 10 square meters of space within 1 hour, and has the following highlights: 1. Portable Size: The Air Purifier is a similar size to a
