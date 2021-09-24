DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCCastlevania Advance Collection disponibile su ConsoleKnockout City svela i dettagli della Stagione 3Wiko presenta Y62 Plus - più memoria, fotocamera potenziataGTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortaleOmicidio Laura Ziliani : arrestate due figlie e il genero della ...Ecco Lou : E' il cane con le orecchie più lunghe del mondoUltime Blog

Huawei Enables ISP B2B Transformation and MSP Service Development

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Huawei CONNECT 2021, a session on the Internet ...

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today at Huawei CONNECT 2021, a session on the Internet Services industry was held with the theme ''. The session was broadcast around the world, attracting ICT industry leaders, global partners and renowned business consultants. Together, attendees explored how B2B Transformation of and hosting Services in the Internet Services industry can help drive business growth and build state-of-the-art data centers. During the session, Huawei and GlobalData released a White Paper on Internet Connectivity 3.0, analyzing industry trends, typical customer requirements and future network architecture, focusing on application and technical architecture. The white paper aims to guide customer network planning and design and help build a new era of ...
