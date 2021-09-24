Huawei Enables ISP B2B Transformation and MSP Service Development

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today atCONNECT 2021, a session on the Internets industry was held with the theme ''. The session was broadcast around the world, attracting ICT industry leaders, global partners and renowned business consultants. Together, attendees explored how B2Bof and hostings in the Internets industry can help drive business growth and build state-of-the-art data centers. During the session,and GlobalData released a White Paper on Internet Connectivity 3.0, analyzing industry trends, typical customer requirements and future network architecture, focusing on application and technical architecture. The white paper aims to guide customer network planning and design and help build a new era of ...