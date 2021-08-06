STX Shopping Film Library to Resolve $150 Million Debt, Increase Output (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) The parent company of indie Film and TV studio STX is Shopping its Film Library rights in order to pay off Debt of roughly $150 Million and infuse the company with cash, a Wednesday regulatory filing said. ErosSTX, which owns the producer of Films like “Hustlers” and “Greenland,” revealed it had “entered into an exclusive L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : STX ShoppingFincantieri: stop a operazione con Stx France la Repubblica
STX ShoppingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STX Shopping