30 years ago landing in Bari of ship with 20,000 Albanians

years ago
The Italian Cultural Institute of Tirana is promoting a project titled 'History in Reverse', 30 years ...

30 years ago landing in Bari of ship with 20,000 Albanians (Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) The Italian Cultural Institute of Tirana is promoting a project titled 'History in Reverse', 30 years after the ship Vlora landed in the port of Bari with 20,000 Albanians aboard. From 6 to 10 August, ...
30 years ago landing in Bari of ship with 20,000 Albanians

The Italian Cultural Institute of Tirana is promoting a project titled 'History in Reverse', 30 years after the ship Vlora landed in the port of Bari with 20,000 Albanians aboard. From 6 to 10 August, the streets of Valona will become an open - air theatre thanks to artists from the Koreja ...

