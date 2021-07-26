Doctor under fire after speaking at anti - Green Pass demo (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 26 - A Doctor who spoke at a demonstration at the weekend against the use of the Green Pass vaccine Passport could face disciplinary proceedings, the head of the local chapter of the Italian ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Doctor under fire after speaking at anti - Green Pass demoThe doctor, Novara hospital infectious - diseases chief Luigi Garavelli, told ANSA on Monday that he was not against vaccinations. "I didn't take part in Saturday's demonstration, I just spoke, after ...
