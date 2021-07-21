Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaUltime Blog

UL Acquires Method Park

The acquisition deepens UL's automotive and medical device sector safety and security ...

zazoom
Commenta
UL Acquires Method Park (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) The acquisition deepens UL's automotive and medical device sector safety and security expertise. NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

UL, the global safety science leader, today announced its acquisition of German-based Method Park, a company specializing in process engineering, software solutions, training and advisory services focusing on the safety critical aspects of the automotive, medical and aerospace industries. The deal fortifies UL's expertise to help customers advance innovation safety, business transformation, and regulatory and standards compliance. "With accelerating technology in safety critical industries, such as automotive and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Acquires Method

UL Acquires Method Park

... security and sustainability partner." Headquartered in the Bavarian city of Erlangen, Method Park has offices throughout Germany, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, with ...

UL Acquires Method Park

... security and sustainability partner." Headquartered in the Bavarian city of Erlangen, Method Park has offices throughout Germany, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, with ...

UL Acquires Method Park

The acquisition deepens UL's automotive and medical device sector safety and security expertise. NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Acquires Method
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Acquires Method Acquires Method Park