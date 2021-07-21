UL Acquires Method Park (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) The acquisition deepens UL's automotive and medical device sector safety and security expertise. NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UL, the global safety science leader, today announced its acquisition of German-based Method Park, a company specializing in process engineering, software solutions, training and advisory services focusing on the safety critical aspects of the automotive, medical and aerospace industries. The deal fortifies UL's expertise to help customers advance innovation safety, business transformation, and regulatory and standards compliance. "With accelerating technology in safety critical industries, such as automotive and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
