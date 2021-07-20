Virtuozzo Acquires OnApp, Enabling More Comprehensive Intuitive Cloud Infrastructure Solutions for Service Providers (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) To that end, Virtuozzo , a global leader in high - efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged software Solutions, today announced it is acquiring OnApp , a London - based software company focused ...Leggi su 01net
Virtuozzo Acquires OnApp, Enabling More Comprehensive Intuitive Cloud Infrastructure Solutions for Service ProvidersPer the agreement, OnApp will continue operation as a division of Virtuozzo with OnApp's staff integrating into Virtuozzo's organizational structure. Business will continue as usual with Bredahl ...
Virtuozzo Acquires OnApp, Enabling More Comprehensive Intuitive Cloud Infrastructure Solutions for Service ProvidersVirtuozzo’s mission is to help shape the future of the cloud by empowering service providers with comprehensive, high performance, flexible and easy-to-use cloud infrastructure solutions supporting pr ...
