iSTAR Medical receives U S FDA approval to start pivotal trial for MINIject in glaucoma patients

- World-leading surgeons to join iSTAR Medical's STAR-V study WAVRE, Belgium, July 15, 2021 ...

iSTAR Medical receives U.S. FDA approval to start pivotal trial for MINIject in glaucoma patients (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - World-leading surgeons to join iSTAR Medical's STAR-V study WAVRE, Belgium, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 iSTAR Medical, a med-tech company developing minimally-invasive implants for glaucoma surgery (MIGS), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to start a pivotal trial with MINIjectTM. The STAR-V study will investigate MINIjectTM in over 350 patients with primary open angle glaucoma. World-leading ...
New members elected to Occlutech Board of Directors

He serves as Chairman of Celyad Oncology SA, iSTAR Medical SA, and Gabi Smartcare SA, and has previously spent 15 years at Medtronic Inc and 10 years at Volcano Corp, where he served as Group ...

