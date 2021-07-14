Backstreet Surveillance | Inc Wins Utah Best of State Award for Business Video Surveillance Solution Breakthrough

(Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) SALT LAKE CITY-(WIRE)-, Inc , an industry leading do - it - yourself security camera systems provider, today announced it has beened the prestigiousoffor Science and Technology Inventor.ofis's gold standard ofs that recognizes outstanding ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Backstreet Surveillance

DavideMaggio.it

SALT LAKE CITY-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, Inc , an industry leading do - it - yourself security camera systems provider, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Utah Best of State award for Science and ...