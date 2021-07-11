‘The Innocents’ Review: Beautifully Creepy Fable About Kids With Powers (Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) Not every child With nascent paranormal abilities gets scooped up into Professor Xavier’s school for incipient X-Men. Some, like those in Eskil Vogt’s superbly atmospheric, deftly crafted horror “The Innocents,” live in massive Norwegian tower blocks — concrete jungles set in deep forests bathed in cool, endless Nordic summer sun — and hone their Powers on rocks and deeply unfortunate cats. This superior chiller is both a satisfying genre exercise and a minute observation of the process by which young children acquire morality; its most striking aspect may just be the empathy Vogt displays for his 7- to 11-year-old stars, and the extraordinary juvenile ...Leggi su cityroma
