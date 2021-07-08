JTI's New Ways Of Working redefines where and how work is done (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Latest measures include working 50% remotely GENEVA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
JTI has left the traditional office-based culture of presenteeism behind to give its employees the flexibility to work up to 50% of their time per month away from the office, benefit from flexible core hours, and work up to 10 days abroad, among other New Ways of working (NWOW) measures which redefine where and how work is done. Following the success of remote working during the pandemic, JTI has built its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
JTI has left the traditional office-based culture of presenteeism behind to give its employees the flexibility to work up to 50% of their time per month away from the office, benefit from flexible core hours, and work up to 10 days abroad, among other New Ways of working (NWOW) measures which redefine where and how work is done. Following the success of remote working during the pandemic, JTI has built its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : JTI NewSave the Planet e JTI Italia ancora insieme per l'ambiente Agenzia askanews
JTI’s New Ways Of Working redefines where and how work is doneFollowing the success of remote working during the pandemic, JTI has built its new working model around four core elements: greater FLEXibility in ways to work, LEAD with more autonomy, LIVE a more ...
JTI NewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JTI New