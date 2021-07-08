La Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameUltime Blog

CPECG in Ust-Luga will triple Russia' s share in the global oil and gas chemicals market

MOSCOW, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG), under ...

zazoom
Commenta
CPECG in Ust-Luga will triple Russia's share in the global oil and gas chemicals market (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) MOSCOW, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG), under construction in the Leningrad Region, will drive an increase in Russia's share in the world oil and gas chemicals market from 2.5% to 6-7%. The CPECG construction project, set to become Russia's largest gas processing facility and the largest LNG facility in Europe, is being carried out by RusGasDobycha and Gazprom with the support of the state corporation VEB.RF. The complex is also poised to become the world leader in polymer production. Construction of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CPECG Ust

CPECG in Ust-Luga will triple Russia’s share in the global oil and gas chemicals market

The CPECG construction project, set to become Russia’s largest ... with the second stage to be phased in exactly one year later. “Once the facility in Ust-Luga is fully operational, Russia will take a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CPECG Ust
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CPECG Ust CPECG Luga will triple Russia