CPECG in Ust-Luga will triple Russia's share in the global oil and gas chemicals market (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) MOSCOW, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG), under construction in the Leningrad Region, will drive an increase in Russia's share in the world oil and gas chemicals market from 2.5% to 6-7%. The CPECG construction project, set to become Russia's largest gas processing facility and the largest LNG facility in Europe, is being carried out by RusGasDobycha and Gazprom with the support of the state corporation VEB.RF. The complex is also poised to become the world leader in polymer production. Construction of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG), under construction in the Leningrad Region, will drive an increase in Russia's share in the world oil and gas chemicals market from 2.5% to 6-7%. The CPECG construction project, set to become Russia's largest gas processing facility and the largest LNG facility in Europe, is being carried out by RusGasDobycha and Gazprom with the support of the state corporation VEB.RF. The complex is also poised to become the world leader in polymer production. Construction of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CPECG Ust
CPECG in Ust-Luga will triple Russia’s share in the global oil and gas chemicals marketThe CPECG construction project, set to become Russia’s largest ... with the second stage to be phased in exactly one year later. “Once the facility in Ust-Luga is fully operational, Russia will take a ...
CPECG UstSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CPECG Ust