Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran | George Khatchadourian | to Lead Strategic Partnerships 

MONTREAL-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Kaloom ™ today announced that former IBM Executive George Khatchadourian has ...

Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran, George Khatchadourian, to Lead Strategic Partnerships  (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) MONTREAL-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Kaloom ™ today announced that former IBM Executive George Khatchadourian has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. With over 37 years at IBM, Khatchadourian has a proven ...
'His experience will help to deliver on Kaloom's vision of a fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT , and his role will support important relationships ...

'His experience will help to deliver on Kaloom's vision of a fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT , and his role will support important relationships ...
