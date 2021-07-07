Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran, George Khatchadourian, to Lead Strategic Partnerships (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) MONTREAL-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Kaloom ™ today announced that former IBM Executive George Khatchadourian has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. With over 37 years at IBM, Khatchadourian has a proven ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kaloom Snags
Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran, George Khatchadourian, to Lead Strategic Partnerships'His experience will help to deliver on Kaloom's vision of a fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT , and his role will support important relationships ...
Kaloom Snags IBM Veteran, George Khatchadourian, to Lead Strategic Partnerships'His experience will help to deliver on Kaloom's vision of a fully programmable and automated distributed cloud edge propelled by 5G, AI and IoT , and his role will support important relationships ...
Kaloom SnagsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kaloom Snags