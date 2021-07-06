“Somewhere Different”, l’album di debutto per Brandee Younger (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) In uscita ad agosto su etichetta Impulse! il progetto musicale anticipato dal singolo “Reclamation”: ecco il visualizer video Arpista e compositrice, l’eclettica Brandee Younger annuncia il suo debutto con una major: l’album “Somewhere Different” uscirà in agosto su etichetta Impulse! Ed è un progetto improntato ad una vasta ma coerente visione musicale ad ampio spettro, dalla sonorità classica del suo strumento a R&B, hip-hop, jazz e funk: basti ascoltare il primo singolo ‘Reclamation’ per rendersene conto. Registrato presso i leggendari Van Gelder Studios, Somewhere ...Leggi su lopinionista
