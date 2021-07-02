SonoScape obtains CE Mark for its linear array echoendoscope EG-UC5T (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On April 30th, SonoScape received the CE-Marking, the product's "Passport to Europe", for its linear-array echoendoscope EG-UC5T. This further expands SonoScape's endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) portfolio in the international Market. Reaping the benefits of decades of ultrasound technology know-how, SonoScape's EUS product line officially debuted in September 2019, when its 360° radial-array echoendoscope EG-UR5 obtained the CE Marking, leaping to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
