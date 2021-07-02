Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

SonoScape obtains CE Mark for its linear array echoendoscope EG-UC5T

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30th, SonoScape received the CE-Marking, the ...

SonoScape obtains CE Mark for its linear array echoendoscope EG-UC5T

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On April 30th, SonoScape received the CE-Marking, the product's "Passport to Europe", for its linear-array echoendoscope EG-UC5T. This further expands SonoScape's endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) portfolio in the international Market. Reaping the benefits of decades of ultrasound technology know-how, SonoScape's EUS product line officially debuted in September 2019, when its 360° radial-array echoendoscope EG-UR5 obtained the CE Marking, leaping to ...
