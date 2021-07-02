SonoScape obtains CE Mark for its linear array echoendoscope EG-UC5T

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/On April 30th,received the CE-ing, the product's "Passport to Europe", for itsEG-. This further expands's endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) portfolio in the internationalet. Reaping the benefits of decades of ultrasound technology know-how,'s EUS product line officially debuted in September 2019, when its 360° radial-EG-UR5 obtained the CEing, leaping to ...