Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

‘Good on Paper’ | How Iliza Shlesinger’s Scammer Ex Gave Her a Streaming Hit

‘Good Paper’
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Carrie Fisher once told Meryl Streep, “Take your broken heart, make into art.” If we’re putting ...

zazoom
Commenta
‘Good on Paper’: How Iliza Shlesinger’s Scammer Ex Gave Her a Streaming Hit (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Carrie Fisher once told Meryl Streep, “Take your broken heart, make into art.” If we’re putting “scammed for almost two years by a friend-turned-lover with a completely fabricated identity” under the umbrella of broken heart (which we should, honestly), then writer-actor Iliza Shlesinger has nailed the assignment. Her new Netflix feature “Good on Paper” marked its Streaming premiere last week and has remained a Top 10 holdover on the service as America approaches Independence Day weekend. The film tells the wild, mostly true story of how the comedian was duped after a meet-cute on an airplane. “He was just sitting next to me, and we started talking and ...
Leggi su cityroma

twitterbea_xls : good on paper praticamente è la storia di un incel che finalmente riesce a scopare - lovinatsu : ho visto good on paper su netflix molto carino divertente men are trash come sempre -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Good Paper’

Sembrava Perfetto… e invece la trama della commedia in Top Ten su Netflix  Dituttounpop
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Good Paper’
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ‘Good Paper’ ‘Good Paper’ Iliza Shlesinger’s Scammer