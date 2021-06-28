Schneider Electric completes investment in Operation Technology, Inc. ("ETAP") to spearhead smart and green electrification (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) - Takes a controlling stake in the business - Delivers a combined digital offering that: - Streamlines increasingly complex mission-critical power systems- Accelerates and improves integration of renewables, microgrids, fuel cells and battery storage technologies into the power grid- Paves the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, decarbonized transport and energy generation- Reduces Electricity grid CapEx by up to 20% through improved design and performance- Assures ETAP Operations as an independent software-agnostic vendor RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Schneider Electric annuncia il primo Data Center modulare EcoStruxure™ All-In-One Liquid Cooled
Schneider Electric Italia lancia ufficialmente i suoi 3 impegni di sostenibilità a favore delle Comunità - delle Nuove Generazioni e dell’Ambiente
Western Europe Data Center Construction Market Report 2021 - 2025: Growth of the Netherlands as an International Hub, and Free Energy ...... Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., and Schneider Electric ...
C’è equità nelle supply chain di Schneider ElectricSchneider Electric è stata riconosciuta “Best Global Sustainable Supply Chain Organization” per la sua promozione dell’azione per il clima ...
