Schneider Electric completes investment in Operation Technology | Inc ETAP to spearhead smart and green electrification

Schneider Electric
- Takes a controlling stake in the business - Delivers a combined digital offering that: - Streamlines ...

Schneider Electric completes investment in Operation Technology, Inc. ("ETAP") to spearhead smart and green electrification (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) - Takes a controlling stake in the business - Delivers a combined digital offering that: - Streamlines increasingly complex mission-critical power systems- Accelerates and improves integration of renewables, microgrids, fuel cells and battery storage technologies into the power grid- Paves the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, decarbonized transport and energy generation- Reduces Electricity grid CapEx by up to 20% through improved design and performance- Assures ETAP Operations as an independent software-agnostic vendor RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Further to the announcement ...
Schneider Electric annuncia il primo Data Center modulare EcoStruxure All - In - One Liquid Cooled

Western Europe Data Center Construction Market Report 2021 - 2025: Growth of the Netherlands as an International Hub, and Free Energy ...

... Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., and Schneider Electric ...
C’è equità nelle supply chain di Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric è stata riconosciuta “Best Global Sustainable Supply Chain Organization” per la sua promozione dell’azione per il clima ...

