On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) announced that their next-gen Walking rehabilitation robot, the 'Morning Walk S200', acquired CE certification. This is the 3rd certificate that the 'Morning Walk S200' has acquired, followed by MFDS (Korea) and FDA (US) certificates this February. By acquiring the European CE certificate, the company can now advance to 28 EU countries, 3 EFTA countries, EU candidate countries and neutral countries. Also, after acquiring the MDFS (Korea), the company has recently won 2 national project contracts
Artificial Joint Surgical Robot, CUVIS - joint developed by CUREXO Receives EEA CE Marking... CUREXO has secured a diverse portfolio of medical robot products such as 'CUVIS - joint', 'CUVIS - spine' and 'Morning Walk', as well as unrivaled medical robot technology. Through its own research ...
'Morning Walk S200', CUREXO's walking rehabilitation robot, has acquired European CE certification
SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2021 -- On the 17th, the medical robot specialist company CUREXO (060280) announced that their next-gen walking
