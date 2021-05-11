Register now for IVS 2022 warm-up (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) The virtual event is just around the corner, don’t miss the chance to take part in Webinars and Workshops, Register now! Registering is quick and easy: – Visit the IVS 2022 warmp-up website page and click on “Register” – Fill in the Registration Form and choose the sessions of your interest – Receive an email with the link to access the live streaming Register NOW After the registration you can access the reserved area using your e-mail and password. IVS 2022 warm-up is completely free. If you are not able to participate due to the CET time, it will be possible to follow the events for 48h after the scheduled time. HAVE A LOOK AT THE EVENT PROGRAMME EVENT PROGRAMME Leggi su bergamonews
