Ever Forward arriva ad agostoAmazon Gaming Week: fino a 400 euro di sconto sull’acquisto dei ...HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: AVVENTURE DA PAURA ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCOpen Country: novità in un gameplay trailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G RecensioneXbox Game Pass aiuta i gamer italiani a rimanere in contattoMascherine e Ambiente : Quale Soluzione?La compagnia del cigno 2 : Lorenzo violento con Barbara, avrei voluto ...Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar

Leclanché to Provide Advanced Battery Technology for Canadian Pacific' s Hydrogen-powered Locomotive Project

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leclanché SA (SIX: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Leclanché to Provide Advanced Battery Technology for Canadian Pacific's Hydrogen-powered Locomotive Project (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) will Provide its proprietary Battery Technology to Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) for its innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program. The CP Hydrogen-powered Locomotive pioneering Project, first announced in December 2020, will retrofit a line-haul diesel freight Locomotive with Hydrogen fuel cells and Leclanché's European manufactured lithium-ion batteries to power the Locomotive's electric traction motors. Leclanché will also Provide its proprietary energy management ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leclanché Provide
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leclanché Provide Leclanché Provide Advanced Battery Technology