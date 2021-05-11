Leclanché to Provide Advanced Battery Technology for Canadian Pacific's Hydrogen-powered Locomotive Project (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) will Provide its proprietary Battery Technology to Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) for its innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program. The CP Hydrogen-powered Locomotive pioneering Project, first announced in December 2020, will retrofit a line-haul diesel freight Locomotive with Hydrogen fuel cells and Leclanché's European manufactured lithium-ion batteries to power the Locomotive's electric traction motors. Leclanché will also Provide its proprietary energy management ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) will Provide its proprietary Battery Technology to Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) for its innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program. The CP Hydrogen-powered Locomotive pioneering Project, first announced in December 2020, will retrofit a line-haul diesel freight Locomotive with Hydrogen fuel cells and Leclanché's European manufactured lithium-ion batteries to power the Locomotive's electric traction motors. Leclanché will also Provide its proprietary energy management ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Leclanché ProvideSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leclanché Provide