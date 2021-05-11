Leclanché to Provide Advanced Battery Technology for Canadian Pacific' s Hydrogen-powered Locomotive Project

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/SA (SIX: LECN) willits proprietaryto(TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) for its innovativeProgram. The CPpioneering, first announced in December 2020, will retrofit a line-haul diesel freightwithfuel cells and's European manufactured lithium-ion batteries to power the's electric traction motors.will alsoits proprietary energy management ...