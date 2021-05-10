Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screenWorld of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic arriva a giugnoKnockout City: dietro le quinte - sound design -eToro: aumenta l'offerta di criptovalute del broker leader di social ...Agenzia SEO: cos'è e a cosa serveResident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...

Carmen Electra and JeffBezos4skin Drop First NFT Collection With Cleavage For Sale

Carmen Electra
- LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen Electra recently rocked the NFT community by ...

Carmen Electra recently rocked the NFT community by announcing her First NFT Collection in collaboration With decorated NFT collector: @JeffBezos4skin on TMZ.

Carmen Electra recently rocked the NFT community by announcing her First NFT Collection in collaboration With decorated NFT collector: @JeffBezos4skin on TMZ. She will be Dropping a series of digital art pieces, including a 1 of 1, exclusive opportunity to own a piece of her body (Cleavage area) and use it as a canvas for art, promotional purposes or any other customizable message including logos or company names. To reiterate, this NFT will offer digital real estate on Carmen Electra's Cleavage that the highest bidder can customize however they please. This project merges body art With digital art and introduces a new venue for advertising ...
E' grazie all'iconica serie televisiva in cui interpretò il personaggio di Lani McKenzie, nell'ottava stagione tra il 1997 e il 1998 in sostituzione di Pamela Anderson, che Carmen Electra è diventata ...
3 L’estate si avvicina, il sole inizia a far sentire i suoi raggi e su Instagram iniziano a spuntare foto sotto il sole, in costume o, chi vuole osare, in topless. E’ il caso di Elettra Lamborghini, s ...
