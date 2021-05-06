Indivumed Expands Digital Pathology Asset and Analysis Capacity to Add New Dimension to the IndivuType Multi-omics Discovery Solution

(Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Collaboration With Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology Insights HAMBURG, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/GmbH ("") today announced a joint research collaboration to expandby addingimages and data using cutting-edge technology from the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics ("ICGI") at Oslo University Hospital, a world leader in the application of Deep Learning and AI in oncology. By scanning high reimages of haematoxylin and eosin-stained tumor section slides for allcases,will be able to leverage an entirely newof data in the coming months. The expansion of's ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Indivumed Expands

significantlyits offerings with this joint venture. From advanced high - quality biobank products and laboratory services with IndivuServ, to the deepest oncology multi - omics ...significantlyits offerings with this joint venture. From advanced high - quality biobank products and laboratory services with IndivuServ, to the deepest oncology multi - omics ...Evaluate, a leading provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry, is delighted to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bioscience Advisors ...HiveMQ, a global leader of enterprise MQTT solutions, announced they have raised ?9.3 million in a seed funding round. The funding round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital and Senovo Capital ...