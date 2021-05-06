Indivumed Expands Digital Pathology Asset and Analysis Capacity to Add New Dimension to the IndivuType Multi-omics Discovery Solution (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Collaboration With Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology Insights HAMBURG, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced a joint research collaboration to expand IndivuType by adding Digital Pathology images and data using cutting-edge technology from the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics ("ICGI") at Oslo University Hospital, a world leader in the application of Deep Learning and AI in oncology. By scanning high reSolution images of haematoxylin and eosin-stained tumor section slides for all IndivuType cases, Indivumed will be able to leverage an entirely new Dimension of data in the coming months. The expansion of IndivuType's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced a joint research collaboration to expand IndivuType by adding Digital Pathology images and data using cutting-edge technology from the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics ("ICGI") at Oslo University Hospital, a world leader in the application of Deep Learning and AI in oncology. By scanning high reSolution images of haematoxylin and eosin-stained tumor section slides for all IndivuType cases, Indivumed will be able to leverage an entirely new Dimension of data in the coming months. The expansion of IndivuType's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Indivumed Expands
Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development, Formation of Ix TherapeuticsIndivumed significantly expands its offerings with this joint venture. From advanced high - quality biobank products and laboratory services with IndivuServ, to the deepest oncology multi - omics ...
Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development, Formation of Ix TherapeuticsIndivumed significantly expands its offerings with this joint venture. From advanced high - quality biobank products and laboratory services with IndivuServ, to the deepest oncology multi - omics ...
Evaluate Acquires Bioscience Advisors, Adding the Most Comprehensive Database of Biopharma Deals to Its Commercial Intelligence PortfolioEvaluate, a leading provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry, is delighted to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bioscience Advisors ...
HiveMQ Raises ?9.3 million Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Meet Demand for IoT connectivityHiveMQ, a global leader of enterprise MQTT solutions, announced they have raised ?9.3 million in a seed funding round. The funding round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital and Senovo Capital ...
Indivumed ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Indivumed Expands