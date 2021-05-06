Nintendo - Laboratorio di VideogiochiMass Effect Legendary Edition - Content Mega-ReleaseTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su Nintendo SwitchIncredible Mandy fa il suo debutto su PlayStation 4Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'Antico

Indivumed Expands Digital Pathology Asset and Analysis Capacity to Add New Dimension to the IndivuType Multi-omics Discovery Solution

Collaboration With Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology ...

Indivumed Expands Digital Pathology Asset and Analysis Capacity to Add New Dimension to the IndivuType Multi-omics Discovery Solution (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Collaboration With Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology Insights   HAMBURG, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced a joint research collaboration to expand IndivuType by adding Digital Pathology images and data using cutting-edge technology from the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics ("ICGI") at Oslo University Hospital, a world leader in the application of Deep Learning and AI in oncology. By scanning high reSolution images of haematoxylin and eosin-stained tumor section slides for all IndivuType cases, Indivumed will be able to leverage an entirely new Dimension of data in the coming months. The expansion of IndivuType's ...
