Silixa Recognised for Lighting the Way in Fibre-Powered Data Solutions (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) - LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Silixa Ltd., a driving force in Fibre-Powered Data Solutions, has won the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation 2021 for the commercialisation of its ground-breaking Carina® Sensing System. The system takes the high-density coverage of distributed sensors beyond that which can be achieved by point sensors, redefining the possibility for such systems across the energy, infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors. This allows actionable insight for the refinement of existing processes and the development of new applications to improve sustainability, reduce costs, and enhance operational safety. The Queen's Award for Enterprise recognises innovation coupled with commercial success. In 2018-20, Silixa reported record compound annual ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Silixa Ltd., a driving force in Fibre-Powered Data Solutions, has won the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation 2021 for the commercialisation of its ground-breaking Carina® Sensing System. The system takes the high-density coverage of distributed sensors beyond that which can be achieved by point sensors, redefining the possibility for such systems across the energy, infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors. This allows actionable insight for the refinement of existing processes and the development of new applications to improve sustainability, reduce costs, and enhance operational safety. The Queen's Award for Enterprise recognises innovation coupled with commercial success. In 2018-20, Silixa reported record compound annual ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Silixa Recognised
JinkoSolar Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-FJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") , one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company filed its annual report ...
Patagonia Gold 2020 Financial ResultsPatagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") announces its audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ("YE 2020"). The financial statements together with the related management ...
Silixa RecognisedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Silixa Recognised