Il Daily Mail fa causa a Google ' Ci penalizza | manipola le ricerche'

Il Daily Mail fa causa a Google ' Ci penalizza | manipola le ricerche'
Mountain View avrebbe punito il sito perché le pagine del Daily Mail sono meno redditizie rispetto ad ...

Il Daily Mail fa causa a Google 'Ci penalizza, manipola le ricerche' (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Mountain View avrebbe "punito" il sito perché "le pagine del Daily Mail sono meno redditizie rispetto ad altri siti", si legge in una nota della società che edita il Mailonline Segui su affaritaliani.it
