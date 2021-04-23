Il Daily Mail fa causa a Google 'Ci penalizza, manipola le ricerche' (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Mountain View avrebbe "punito" il sito perché "le pagine del Daily Mail sono meno redditizie rispetto ad altri siti", si legge in una nota della società che edita il Mailonline Segui su affaritaliani.it Leggi su affaritaliani
