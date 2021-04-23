13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

Flor de Caña pledges to plant more than one million trees by 2025

An area equivalent to approximately 11 times the size of Monaco MANAGUA, Nicaragua, April 23, 2021 ...

Flor de Caña pledges to plant more than one million trees by 2025 An area equivalent to approximately 11 times the size of Monaco MANAGUA, Nicaragua, April 23, 2021

 Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025. Through its own annual reforestation program, Flor de Caña has planted nearly 750,000 trees since 2005, and the brand has now partnered with the environmental charity One Tree planted to launch a global reforestation campaign that aims to ensure a greener future for generations to come. Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation and inspire consumers, ...
Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

The Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years ...

