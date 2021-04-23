Flor de Caña pledges to plant more than one million trees by 2025 (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) An area equivalent to approximately 11 times the size of Monaco MANAGUA, Nicaragua, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025. Through its own annual reforestation program, Flor de Caña has planted nearly 750,000 trees since 2005, and the brand has now partnered with the environmental charity One Tree planted to launch a global reforestation campaign that aims to ensure a greener future for generations to come. Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation and inspire consumers, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025. Through its own annual reforestation program, Flor de Caña has planted nearly 750,000 trees since 2005, and the brand has now partnered with the environmental charity One Tree planted to launch a global reforestation campaign that aims to ensure a greener future for generations to come. Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation and inspire consumers, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Flor Caña
Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green AwardsThe Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years ...
Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green AwardsThe Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years ...
Muore Enrique Becker, attore di "Como dice El Sol" e "La Casa de los Flores" FUTURA MEMORIA
Flor CañaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flor Caña