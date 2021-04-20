Power REIT Acquires Properties in Colorado for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) PRA) ("Power REIT" or the "Trust") today announced that it has acquired two adjacent property parcels totaling 4.0 acres in Crowley County, Colorado (the "Property") through a wholly owned subsidiary ...Leggi su padovanews
Power REIT Acquires Properties in Colorado for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive TransactionABOUT POWER REIT Power REIT is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment ...
POWER REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTSOld Bethpage " New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE - American: PW and PW. PRA) ("Power REIT" or the "Trust"), with a focused "Triple Bottom Line" commitment to profit, planet, and people, today is providing an update including ...
