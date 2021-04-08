Valkyrae e CouRage nuovi comproprietari di 100 Thieves. L’annuncio di Nadeshot (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) Grande salto per Valkyrae e CouRage, che passano dall’essere due dei creatori più noti nel team di contenuti di 100 Thieves al diventare comproprietari della squadra. L’annuncio è stato dato dal CEO della famosa organizzazione di esports, Nadeshot, che ha confermato come entrambi gli streamer siano entrati a far parte del gruppo di proprietà del team, dove figurano “pezzi da 90” come il rapper Drake, l’imprenditore Scooter Braun e il proprietario dei Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert. Un momento davvero molto importante per i due streamer, che sono legati a 100 Thieves da un rapporto che dura ormai da tempo: Valkyrae si è unita all’organizzazione tre anni fa, mentre CouRage è diventato creatore di contenuti di 100 ...Leggi su esports247
esports247_it : Valkyrae e CouRage nuovi comproprietari di 100 Thieves. L'annuncio di Nadeshot -
