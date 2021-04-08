Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021)AI Identify Breast Cancer Better Than Radiologists in Actual Clinical Screening? SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading medical AI startup, today announced that itin the newconducted by the research team of Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. According to, this research is the firstin Europe totheof AI in an actual clinical trial of screening mammography. Dr. Fredrik Strand and his research team at Karolinska Institutetassess theofINSIGHT MMG combined with radiologists in a true screening population, compared to the "double-reading" ...