Lunit will participate in a Groundbreaking Prospective Study to Validate AI Performance

will AI Identify Breast Cancer Better Than Radiologists in Actual Clinical Screening?  SEOUL, South ...

Lunit will participate in a Groundbreaking Prospective Study to Validate AI Performance

Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, today announced that it will participate in the new Study conducted by the research team of Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. According to Lunit, this research is the first Prospective Study in Europe to Validate the Performance of AI in an actual clinical trial of screening mammography. Dr. Fredrik Strand and his research team at Karolinska Institutet will assess the Performance of Lunit INSIGHT MMG combined with radiologists in a true screening population, compared to the "double-reading" ...
