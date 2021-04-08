PAC-MAN 99 DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHWB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibili

Bionical Emas launches Managed Access Program for JZP 458 - a recombinant Crisantaspase produced in Pseudomonas fluorescens

WILLINGTON, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Emas, a global specialist Clinical Research ...

Bionical Emas, a global specialist Clinical Research Organization (CRO) has today announced the launch of a Managed Access Program for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' medicinal product JZP-458 for the treatment of patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) following hypersensitivity to E. Coli-derived asparaginases. The Managed Access Program provides a mechanism through which unsolicited physician requests, to fulfil the special need of a patient can be supported. "JZP-458 provides a further therapy option for paediatric and adult patients with ALL or LBL who have not tolerated certain asparaginase treatments and currently have limited treatment options, and we're pleased ...
