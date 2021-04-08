Bionical Emas launches Managed Access Program for JZP 458 - a recombinant Crisantaspase produced in Pseudomonas fluorescens (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) WILLINGTON, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bionical Emas, a global specialist Clinical Research Organization (CRO) has today announced the launch of a Managed Access Program for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' medicinal product JZP-458 for the treatment of patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) following hypersensitivity to E. Coli-derived asparaginases. The Managed Access Program provides a mechanism through which unsolicited physician requests, to fulfil the special need of a patient can be supported. "JZP-458 provides a further therapy option for paediatric and adult patients with ALL or LBL who have not tolerated certain asparaginase treatments and currently have limited treatment options, and we're pleased ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bionical Emas, a global specialist Clinical Research Organization (CRO) has today announced the launch of a Managed Access Program for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' medicinal product JZP-458 for the treatment of patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) following hypersensitivity to E. Coli-derived asparaginases. The Managed Access Program provides a mechanism through which unsolicited physician requests, to fulfil the special need of a patient can be supported. "JZP-458 provides a further therapy option for paediatric and adult patients with ALL or LBL who have not tolerated certain asparaginase treatments and currently have limited treatment options, and we're pleased ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bionical Emas
Bionical Emas launches Managed Access Program for JZP 458 – a recombinant Crisantaspase produced in Pseudomonas fluorescensWILLINGTON, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Emas, a global specialist Clinical Research Organization (CRO) has today announced the launch ...
Bionical EmasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bionical Emas