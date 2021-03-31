Mafiosi are the 'Herods of our time' says pope (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 31 - pope Francis has blasted Mafiosi as the "Herods of our time" in the preface to a new book about Rosario Angelo Livatino, a young judge who was slain by the Stidda.mafia in 1990 and will ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Two leading women journalists to join 2021 Jury of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize...to serve the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize that acknowledges journalists who are ... politicians as well as criminals and 'mafiosi", so this responsibility may help me open an online ...
Mafiosi are the 'Herods of our time' says popeROME, MAR 31 - Pope Francis has blasted mafiosi as the "Herods of our time" in the preface to a new book about Rosario Angelo Livatino, a young judge who was slain by the Stidda.mafia in 1990 and will ...
