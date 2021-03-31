Da Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALEKingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creative

Mafiosi are the 'Herods of our time' says pope (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 31 - pope Francis has blasted Mafiosi as the "Herods of our time" in the preface to a new book about Rosario Angelo Livatino, a young judge who was slain by the Stidda.mafia in 1990 and will ...
He also said mafiosi deny the Gospel while at the same "flaunting" their faith. .

Il Papa ricorda Livatino: «I mafiosi sono gli Erodi del nostro tempo»

Papa Francesco firma la prefazione al libro «Rosario Angelo Livatino. Dal `martirio a secco´ al martirio di sangue», a cura di monsignore Vincenzo Bertolone. Il «giudice ragazzino» vittima della mafia ...

