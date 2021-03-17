Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/, aleader in precision cancer diagnostics, and, aleader in AI-based diagnosticin, haved today that they have entered into afor's comprehensive portfolio of diagnosticsolutions. Under the terms of thishas been appointed as apartner of the entireportfolio of imaging diagnostic solutions. In addition,will have exclusiverights in Japan. In ...