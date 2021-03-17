Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Epredia, a Global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, and Paige, a Global leader in AI-based diagnostic Software in Pathology, have Announced today that they have entered into a Commercial Distribution Agreement for Paige's comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic Software solutions. Under the terms of this Agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a Global Distribution partner of the entire Paige portfolio of imaging diagnostic solutions. In addition, Epredia will have exclusive Distribution rights in Japan. In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
