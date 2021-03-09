The Last of Us: Parte II in un'approfondita analisi tecnica di Naughty Dog (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Naughty Dog ha offerto una dettagliata analisi tecnica del suo acclamato The Last of Us Parte 2, offrendo uno sguardo su come il gioco è stato in grado di offrire prestazioni così impressionanti su PS4. Lo studio di proprietà di Sony ha pubblicato una serie di video che descrivono in dettaglio vari aspetti di The Last of Us Parte 2, tra cui nebbia volumetrica, ottimizzazioni, effetti guidati dalla GPU e molto altro. The Last of Us Parte 2 è stato lanciato in esclusiva su PS4 nel giugno 2020 e, come ormai saprete, il gioco ha ricevuto ampi consensi da pubblico e critica. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021)Dog ha offerto una dettagliatadel suo acclamato Theof Us2, offrendo uno sguardo su come il gioco è stato in grado di offrire prestazioni così impressionanti su PS4. Lo studio di proprietà di Sony ha pubblicato una serie di video che descrivono in dettaglio vari aspetti di Theof Us2, tra cui nebbia volumetrica, ottimizzazioni, effetti guidati dalla GPU e molto altro. Theof Us2 è stato lanciato in esclusiva su PS4 nel giugno 2020 e, come ormai saprete, il gioco ha ricevuto ampi consensi da pubblico e critica. Leggi altro...

